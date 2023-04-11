Gillian Anderson says rumour about her role in The Crown is 'absolute boll***s'

Actress Gillian Anderson hit back at rumours over her role in the making of the Netflix series The Crown.

Anderson became well known for her role as Agent Dana Scully in the American sci-fi series The X-Files and has since gone on to become a hugely successful star.

One of her most recent roles saw her portray former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher in the fourth season of Netflix’s royal family drama The Crown.

Her role as the Iron Lady began in 2020 with the release of the show’s fourth series, winning her an Emmy and a Golden Globe award.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Now, Anderson has been forced to deny claims that the producers of the show had to rewrite the scripts because the actress had refused to reprise the role.

Anderson had a strong reply to the rumours, writing that they were “absolute boll***s” on Twitter.

She quote tweeted a post by the UK newspaper Metro that read: “It's been reported that The Crown producers have been ‘forced to rewrite their scripts’ after claims Gillian Anderson ‘refused’ to reprise her role as Margaret Thatcher for the sixth and final season of the hit Netflix show.”

Her robust response received over 35,000 likes and people complimented her on her very British response.

One person wrote: “If there’s any doubt that Gillian Anderson is fully assimilated into British society, I present this properly deployed profanity. Perfection.”

Another said: “It would appear that Gillian’s method acting to be authentically British is complete.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.