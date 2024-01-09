Gillian Anderson asked to give explanaion behind her vagina Golden Globes dress

Sex Education star Gillian Anderson has kept the Golden Globes talk alive with her stunning white gown... embroidered with vaginas.

The actress turned heads at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on 7 January, telling Deadline "it has vaginas on it," when asked to take a closer look at her outfit.

Anderson said she chose to wear the Gabriela Hearst dress for "so many reasons," adding: It's brand appropriate."

She later went on to share a string of photos wearing the beautiful gown.

"Sometimes you just need a sausage to go with your yoni dress," Anderson joked.





In a separate chat, Anderson explained the dress was a collaboration between Hearst and her "alternative wellness brand," G Spot.



"Yonis, there are so many yonis on my dress," she said. "It took 3 1/2 hours per yoni to embroider, and there are a lot. So it was about 150 hours of embroidering."



Anderson continued: "Since my Instagram presence has been highlighting yonis since Sex Education landed on Netflix and with the mantra of my brand G-Spot being to 'prioritize pleasure,' I wanted to bring this element into the design."

Speaking of yoni, her Instagram comments soon opened up a discussion about its meaning, with people asking the actress and activist to clear things up.

For context, yoni is a Sanskrit word that has been interpreted to mean the 'womb', the 'source' and the female organs of generation.

In Hinduism, "it's the symbol of the goddess Shakti, the feminine generative power and, as a goddess, the consort of Shiva. In Shaivism, the branch of Hinduism devoted to worship of the god Shiva, the yoni is often associated with the lingam, which is Shiva’s symbol," according to Britannica.

