Glen Powell responds to accusations that his cannibal story is fake

Glen Powell has responded to discussions online that have debunked the cannibalism horror story he recently shared during a podcast.

Appearing as a guest on Jake Shane's podcast Therapuss in late May, the Anyone But You actor recalled the "crazy story" he was told by his sister.

He explained that his sister, "was friends with a girl who went on a date with a guy," who then seemingly used "black market lotion" on this girl.

But the massage weirded the girl out and she made an excuse to leave, and managed to get out of there despite protests from the guy asking her to stay.





However, the story didn't end there since the next day the girl's skin began "itching like crazy" and went to see a doctor about it who then informed her it was a "black market lotion that breaks down skin for human consumption."

"This man was rubbing lotion on her body to eat her," Powell said. "The doctor is like 'you have to give me this person’s address and you should call the police.' They go to this guy’s house, and he had several bodies in the house.”

Since the story went viral on social media, people have pointed to the fact-checking website Snopes which has debunked this story as an urban legend that can be traced back to 2001, having been shared in various forms mainly via email.

This information has managed to get back to Powell who took to X, formerly Twitter to reveal how he's "questioning [his] whole life now" upon learning the story is fake.

"Props to my little sister’s friend who told her this dating story…I’ve been telling this for years. I’m questioning my whole life now… False alarm."

He also jokingly declared: "Back rubs are back."





Powell's response seems to have amused fans.





























How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.