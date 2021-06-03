Grimes goes on bizarre rant about communism and AI leaving everyone confused

Grimes has claimed that artificial intelligence is the fastest route to communism, leaving people confused with her argument.

The Canadian singer, real name Claire Boucher, explained her view in detail on TikTok.

In the video, she appears to have drawings on her face, with a panel from Japanese manga comic Berserk in the background of the clip.

“I have a proposition for the communists. So, typically most of the communisms I know are not big fans of A.I.

But, if you think about it, A.I is actually the fastest path to communism.”

Communism is an economic system/theory where all property is owned by the community and each person contributes and receives according to their ability and needs.

She then goes on to argue that A.I could eventually create a society where nobody needs to work anymore.

“A.I could automate all the farming, weed out systematic corruption, thereby bringing us as close as possible to genuine equality,” she continued.

“So basically, everything everybody loves about communism but without the collective farm ‘cause, let’s be real, enforced farming is really not a vibe.”

The TikTok has been watched over 722,000 times, with thousands of comments from people who are baffled at the “Genesis” singer’s views.

Some referred to the fact that Grimes is in a relationship with Tesla and Space X CEO, Elon Musk who is a billionaire - who one could say greatly benefits from capitalism.

One person said: “Divorce your husband,” although the pair are not married, they do share a one-year-old son named X Æ A-Xii.

“But A.I. is currently in the hands of capitalists like your lil boyfriend which will not just give it for free,” another person commented.

Someone else said: “Bestie how u gon talk about communism when ur husband is a capitalist...”

Grimes replied to this particular comment and wrote: “Haha I am not a communist! This iz a joke - but maybe the technocrats and communists could get along!”