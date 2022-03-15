Halle Berry’s hairstyle at the Critics Choice Awards has caused speculation that she plans to reprise her role in X-Men.

Berry further played into the rumours of her return as Storm when she tweeted a photo of herself with the haircut, writing: “This is for all my beautiful fans that have wanted my short hair back! This is for YOU!”

Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled for release in May, and as ComicBook.comreported the trailer suggests that Patrick Stewart’s Professor X from “X-Men” might make an appearance.

Of course, this leads many fans to wonder if Berry's short streaked hair is a sneaky nod and hint that she'll be in the movie.

Berry told the outlet that she was grateful to play characters from big franchises, “so I would revisit any of them.”



As the news is still unconfirmed, fans have been responding with excitement over Berry's possible return.

"Baby with all these Multiverse Of Madness rumors and appearances this haircut just told me STORM is poppin up!✨😂🔥" one fan wrote.

"Ummmm Yeah! Doctor Strange 2 Appearance As Storm Confirmed! LETS F*CKIN GO!!!" said another person.

One tweet read, "Interesting, Halle Berry cut her hair short and changed the colour of it to white… makes you wonder doesn’t it? 👀 #DoctorStrange."

