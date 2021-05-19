It was the wedding watched around the world. On May 19th, 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stood before one another in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle and officially tied the knot. Millions tuned in to watch their nuptials, while thousands lined the streets of Windsor to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds.

Since their wedding, Meghan and Harry have welcomed a son, two-year-old Archie, and are currently expecting a daughter sometime in summer. But royal life has soured, and last March the couple decided to step back from their senior royal roles and become “financially independent.”

While the couple has had a challenging time since stepping away from the royals, they still appear as in love as they were on the day of their wedding. To mark the couple’s third anniversary, we look back on some of Meghan and Harry’s key moments during their relationship.

1) Their seemingly normal first date

Regardless of Harry being a member of the royal family, Meghan supposedly didn’t have many preconceived notions about who he was before agreeing to go on a date with him.

“Because I’m from the States, you don’t grow up with the same understanding of the royal family,” Meghan explained during her and Harry’s BBC engagement interview. “I didn’t know much about him, so the only thing that I had asked [our mutual friend] when she said that she wanted to set us up, was, ‘Well is he nice?’ Cause if he wasn’t kind, it just didn’t seem like it would make sense.”

The two supposedly met for a drink and hit off fairly quickly.

“Then I think very quickly into that we said, ‘Well what are we doing tomorrow? We should meet again,” said Meghan.

After that, the two went second date before Harry invited Meghan to accompany him on a trip to Africa four weeks later.

2) Their first public appearance

In September 2017, Meghan and Harry made their first public appearance together at a Wheelchair Tennis match at the Invictus Games in Toronto. While the two weren’t seated together at the opening ceremony, they did make an appearance together during the actual games.

Prince Harry (R) and Meghan (L) attend a Wheelchair Tennis match during the Invictus Games Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

3) The couple gets engaged!

After two years of dating, and months of speculation, Meghan and Harry announce their engagement to the world on November 27, 2017. The couple confirmed the happy news in a statement by Clarence House, which read:

“His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.”

Prince Harry and actress Meghan during an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace Chris Jackson/Getty Images

4) Their fairytale-like wedding

On Saturday, May 19th, 2018, Meghan and Harry wed before thousands in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The bride wore a classic Givenchy gown for the ceremony and a chic halter Stella McCartney dress for the reception at the Frogmore House. The guest list included high-profile names such as Oprah, David and Victoria Beckham, and of course the royal family.

AFP via Getty Images

5) Their first royal tour

A few months after their wedding, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex embarked on their first royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji. Their tour lasted from October 16 to October 31, and included 76 engagements and activities focusing on “youth leadership, environmental and conservation efforts.

Getty Images

6.) The couple welcomes baby Archie

In October 2018, Kensington Palace announced Meghan and Harry were expecting their first child sometime in the Spring of 2019. Later that spring, the couple welcomed Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, 2019. The pair will also welcome their second child later this summer.

7) Baby Archie’s christening

In July 2019, shortly after Archie was born, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a private Christening for their newborn. The released a few photos from the occasion since the media was not allowed to attend.

8) The couple step down from their royal duties

In January 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they would step back from their roles as working royals. The couple officially transitioned to their new lives at the end of March 2020, settling down with Archie in Santa Barbara, California. Since stepping down, Megan and Harry have launched an array of projects, including deals with Netflix and Spotify, as well as launching their new non-profit, Archewell.