Radio host Howard Stern doesn't seem to be a fan of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix documentary, calling them "whiny b***ches."

In a recent episode of The Howard Stern Show, the shock jock and co-host Robin Quivers explained that they both tried to watch the Sussex's documentary series, Harry & Meghan.

Stern said it was "painful" and he didn't "get it."

"I don't — I wouldn't stay with it, but my wife wants to watch it, so, you know, we have shows we watch, but they come off like such whiny b***hes. I gotta tell you, man, I just don't get it," he said.

Stern also said that he understands Prince Harry for being mad about what happened to his mother, Princess Diana.

Sign upto our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"They treated her like shit. She really was like, just — that [King] Charles was such a fucking c*** to Lady Diana," he said.

Adding to the chat about King Charles III and Princess Diana's marriage, Quivers said that there wasn't anything genuine about the relationship.

Stern continued to express that he feels sorry for the Duke of Sussex for losing his mom but doesn't appreciate him and Markle for "whining about 'wah wah wah, and they don't like me.'"

"It's just very weird to watch two people who keep screaming, 'We wanted our privacy; we wanted the press to leave us alone,'" Stern said.

He also said that the documentary is similar to watching The Kardashians but "boring."

Stern and Quivers continued to talk about the royal couple's situation with Quivers asking: "How many times can you sell the same story?"

Stern suggested: "Like, maybe they can make a cartoon out of it."

At the end of the episode, Stern also revealed that he believes the prince will eventually break up with Markle.

"You know, I think he's eventually not gonna dig her. I'm telling you," he said.

Elsewhere, Netflix released a new trailer for the last three episodes of the six-part series.

A voiceover played over images and videos of the couple in their private life, and we hear Harry wondering what would have happened to the two of them if they hadn't "got out" when they did.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.