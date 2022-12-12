Following the first volume of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, the new trailer for the next three episodes has revealed what more we can expect.

Last week, the first half of the six-part series was released onto the streaming platform and revealed how the couple first met and led up to just before their wedding day.

Netflix has now released a trailer for the final three episodes that are believed to reveal more never been seen footage from that day and see the couple explain in their own words their experience following that.

In the trailer, the couple shared glimpses of their private life and home in Montecito, California, including birthday celebrations and playing in the back garden. It also featured a snippet of an interview with American filmmaker and the couple’s friend Tyler Perry.

The trailer also shared sweet personal imagery taken during their visit to the UK to meet the Queen for her Jubilee celebration, where they also celebrated the first birthday of their baby girl Lilibet.

We also see a glimpse of Harry kicking a ball around with his children and mother-in-law Doria Ragland, and Meghan carrying one of her children on her back as they flew a kite in the wind.



In a voiceover played over images and videos, we hear Harry contemplating what would have happened to the couple if they hadn’t “got out” when they did.

Meghan said, “Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were”. During another piece of footage filmed by Harry himself, he said to the camera with a smile, “We are on the freedom flight”.

In another claim, Prince Harry alleged: “They [royal institution] were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

The final three episodes of the docuseries will be released on Netflix on Thursday 15 December.

