James Cameron reveals what was in the 10-minutes he cut from Avatar 2

Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron revealed the reason he cut 10 minutes off from theAvatarsequel.

Speaking withEsquire Middle East, Cameron, 68, said he shortened Avatar: The Way of Water to prevent the fetishism of “gunplay action.”

“I wanted to get rid of some of the ugliness, to find a balance between light and dark. You have to have conflict, of course,” he said.

Cameron also spoke on the action films he’s made in the past and doesn’t know if he “would want to fetishize the gun, like I did on a couple of ‘Terminator’ movies 30+ years ago, in our current world.”

The filmmaker moved to New Zealand to make the Avatar sequels at the Weta Workshop effects studio and said he was “happy” to be in the country since it banned assault rifles weeks after the disheartening 2019 Christchurch mosque mass shootings.

The New York Times stated that a 28-year-old gunman shared Islamophobic content and a white nationalist manifesto online, went to two mosques, murdering 51 people and injuring dozens.

Elsewhere, Cameron told Smartless podcast hosts that he would focus on the “AI side” of things instead of “bad robots gone crazy” if he made another Terminator film (which has been in talks).

The Way of Water has become a favourite for many people, including fellow legendary filmmaker Guillermo del Toro took to praise the film.

“I say it again: Avatar 2 - seeing it, you realize how long it has been since you saw a MOVIE-MOVIE (like that, in caps).”

The film received a 92 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and has been the third highest-grossing film of the year since it hit cinemas on 16 December.



It also received a whopping $1.1bn at the box office.



The initiall epic science fiction film Avatar came out in 2009.

