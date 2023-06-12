Jamie Foxx’s representatives have dismissed conspiracy theories which claimed the Covid-19 vaccine left actor Jamie Foxx “partially paralysed and blind”.

The conspiracy theory comes after Foxx was hospitalised following a “medical complication” in April. On May 30th, Hollywood gossip columnist AJ Benza claimed on Ask Dr Drew, a show hosted by reality TV star Dr Drew Pinsky, that Foxx was forced to get a Covid-19 vaccine whilst working on a film.

Benza claimed that as a result of receiving the vaccine, Foxx developed a “blood clot in the brain”.

Foxx’s representatives called the claims “completely inaccurate” in a statement to NBC News.

Despite Foxx’s representatives denying Benza’s claims, many anti-vax conspiracy theorists have continued spreading the falsehood online.

Charlie Kirk, cofounder of Turning Point USA, a conservative organisation that advocates for conservative politics on campuses, offered his thoughts on the claim. On 1 June,, he tweeted that he was: “infuriated a decent person like Jamie Foxx fell victim to Big Pharma because a movie set is still dumb enough to mandate their cash cow clot shot.”

Speculation around Foxx’s health have risen since his hospitalisation in April. After claims that Foxx’s family were “preparing for the worst” Foxx’s daughter Corinne took to social media to hit back at the rumours.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” she shared on her Instagram on 12 May. “Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!” She also added.

