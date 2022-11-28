Nothing can stop Jay Leno from performing, not even fire.

Only two weeks after suffering second and third-degree burns from a garage fire, the former Tonight Show host is back on stage performing for people.

The 72-year-old comedian and TV host appeared at the Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California on Sunday night, to the surprise of everyone.

Earlier this month, Leno suffered burns on his face, upper body, arms, and hands after a fuel line burst while he was working on a vintage car in his garage.

But Leno wasn't going to let his recent accident prevent him from entertaining. Outside the venue, Leno spoke to reporters and threw in a few jokes about his recent accident.

"I never thought of myself as a roast comic," Leno said. “We have two shows tonight — regular and extra crispy."

Leno told the crowd at his sold-out show that he was feeling good after undergoing treatment at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles.



Some of the treatments included hyperbaric oxygen therapy and skin grafts.

Earlier this week, the comedian also joked about needing "a barbecue" after a photographer suggested he "get some sleep" before his big show.

