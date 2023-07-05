Jeff Bezos teases giving MrBeast $1bn for free

Need money fast? As it turns out, your best bet might be randomly DMing Jeff Bezos and just asking for it.

MrBeast has been keeping his followers updated after randomly asking for cash from one of the world’s richest men.

On July 1, the YouTuber wrote a tweet saying that it “feels like a great day for Jeff Bezos to give me a billion dollars for fun”.

In all fairness, Bezos probably has it spare. The Amazon founder’s net worth is estimated at around $150bn, despite the fact he was recently overtaken by the likes of Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault according to Forbes.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

MrBeast, real name James Stephen Donaldson, posted a tweet notifying that Bezos had followed him back.

“He just followed me,” he wrote, posting a screenshot of Bezos’s account following him.

Could Bezos be preparing to send him the cash? Or planning an unlikely collaboration perhaps? Watch this space.

Getty Images

Whatever happens, it’s become clear in recent weeks that MrBeast has plenty of friends in high places.

The YouTube sensation recently showcased his weight loss results online with his impressive 'before and after' photos shared on Twitter. The post has since drawn attention from thousands across the globe, including one surprise fan: Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.