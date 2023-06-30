MrBeast invited to workout with Arnold Schwarzenegger after revealing incredible weight loss

YouTube sensation MrBeast recently showcased his weight loss results online with his impressive 'before and after' photos shared on Twitter. The post has since drawn attention from thousands across the globe, including one surprise fan: Arnold Schwarzenegger.

On Thursday (29 June), MrBeast – real name Jimmy Donaldson – turned to his 21 million Twitter followers and recalled the time he "realised he was obese", prompting him to work out.

"I started lifting and walking 12,500 steps a day," he wrote on Twitter. "Still got a long way to being yoked but I’m happy with my progress so far."

Fans flocked to the post to praise the star, including none other than bodybuilding champion Schwarzenegger.

"Wow – fantastic work," he replied. "Keep pumping and inspiring people! Let me know if you’re in LA and want to get a lift in."

MrBeast soon responded: "Yo, that’d be awesome."

MrBeast first opened up about his fitness goals earlier this month, expressing that he had been "lifting rigorously for ten months."

"I have a new found respect for jacked people, this takes forever lol," he joked.

Speaking on The Colin and Samir Showon YouTube, MrBeast said: "Me and Eric, another YouTuber, we signed a contract where we'd work out every day, and if we didn't, we'd get a tattoo of each other,"

He continued: "You're OK to have a day off it's like an actual part of your program, so I occasionally have rest days, but for the most part, the last 310 days, we've worked out every single day, and we've held each other accountable, and it's been awesome."

