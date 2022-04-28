Jim Carrey has been left stunned after hearing about a conspiracy theory which claims he is one of the actors currently playing President Joe Biden.



And if this doesn’t prove that people really will believe anything, then nothing will.

The 60-year-old responded to the bizarre claim recently in a video posted by Jason Selvig of The Good Liars.

They’re a comedy duo who make videos interviewing conservatives across the US, and one of their clips sees them talking to one Trump supporter who believes Biden is in fact dead and being impersonated.

The clip sees Selvig talking with a woman who says: “The guy that’s doing the stand-up job of trying to wake people up, is an actor wearing a mask.

“I mean, there are several different people playing Joe Biden at this point.”

She then pointed out a moment from last year which saw Biden fall up the steps of Air Force One, saying: “I myself think that that was Jim Carrey.”

Carrey saw the clip on Twitter, and replied by commenting: “Oh dear.”

The Good Liars replied to him, saying: “Be honest, was the woman we interviewed in this clip just you in a mask?”

The baffling clip also sees the conspiracist say that she believed Carrey was “being silly by falling up the stairs three different times”.

“And James Woods is also I think one of the dopplegänger mask-wearing people,” she added.

Is Carry really playing Biden? No, of course not Getty

Of course, Carrey isn’t playing Biden. According to him, he’s not playing anyone for the foreseeable future.

The actor recently said he is "taking a break" from the acting world, revealing that he "probably" will retire from the big screen.

"Well, I'm retiring…," Carrey said.

"Are you being serious, or are you screwing with me," Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover asked.

"I'm being fairly serious. It depends if the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break," he said.

