Jordan Peele might be the most acclaimed horror director of recent times, but he’s refusing to accept he’s better than some of his idols.

Peele burst onto the scene with his two films Get Out and Us which marked him out as one of his generation’s finest filmmakers.

His new movie Nope isn’t even out yet but it’s already racked up an impressive score of 80 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, and it’s led some fans on Twitter to compare him to cinematic greats, including John Carpenter.

However, he’s flat out refusing to accept praise which points to him as the greatest horror director of all time.

Twitter user Adam Ellis considered whether or not Peele should be considered the best in the game and asked followers whether they could bring to mind a horror filmmaker directed “3 great films, let alone 3 in a row.”

Peele saw the post and had a few thoughts adding: "Sir, please put the phone down I beg you."

“Sorry. I love your enthusiasm but, I will just not tolerate any John Carpenter slander!!!”





As horror fans will know, Carpenter is one of the geniuses associated with the genre after making the likes of The Thing, Halloween and The Fog.

The director isn't having any 'slander' of John Carpenter Getty

Whether he likes it or not, Peele is being mentioned in the same breath as the greats.

His new film, Nope, sees Keke Plamer and Daniel Kaluuya star as ranchers whose lives are turned upside down with the arrival of a mysterious UFO.

Meanwhile, Peele has suggested he is open to the idea of making a sequel to his acclaimed 2017 movie Get Out.