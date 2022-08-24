Blue might be the colour of the future.

Kanye West has recently unveiled a new logo for his clothing line - and people are comparing it to the Pillsbury branding.

In a report from TMZ, the rapper has filed two new trademarks for an odd blue design he hopes to snag as a logo.

Although the motivation behind the logo is unclear, it's a solid blue circle that is encased by another blue circle with pointed edges.

In July, West did file for another variation of the logo that wasn't blue, but he seemed to have changed his mind.

However, the documents for his trademark logo state, "The color(s) blue is/are claimed as a feature of the mark."

Fans of the rapper and entrepreneur might see similarities between this hue of blue and the same one he used on his Jesus is King album.

Still, it's hard to know if there is a correlation between the logo and the album.

People took to social media to poke fun at the new blue logo, with many making references to the dough company.

One person on Twitter shared a GIF of the Pillsbury dough boy getting poked in the belly.

"Fresh n' Hot," the onscreen caption read.

This prompted someone else to add: "I literally thought the same thing, lol."

A third jokingly compared the logo to a "Microsoft WordArt" design wrote: "Glad to see Kanye enjoys Microsoft WordArt as much as the rest of us Xennials."

Someone else believed it was a cap for a drink and wrote: "Bro, that's a water bottle cap."

When it comes to the logo's use, the documents note that it's for retail stores and online retail store services, including headwear, clothing, and footwear.

Ye also recently filed paperwork to get a trademark for "YZYSPLY" for retail stores, as stated by TMZ.

