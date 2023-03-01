Karim Benzema is not at all bitter about losing the Fifa Best Award

Real Madrid and France striker Karim Benzema lost out on the Fifa Best award for male footballer earlier this week and he's letting everyone know that he's not pleased about it.

The 35-year-old had a sensational 21/22 season, scoring 44 goals and helping Real Madrid win both La Liga and the Champions League. However, injury forced him out of the World Cup in Qatar which may have ultimately cost him the aforementioned award.

The gong was awarded to Lionel Messi for inspirationally captaining Argentina to their third World Cup and his first as a player. His mesmerising performances in Qatar were rightly recognised by Fifa but Benzema, who didn't even attend the ceremony, has not let the loss go quietly.

On the Frenchman's Instagram, he uploaded a video that said: "Liar, yes, you liar" complete with caption 'good night.' He also shared a screengrab of all the accolades that he accumulated from August until the end of the voting period with both club and country.

Benzema finished third in the voting, behind the PSG duo of Messi and Kylian Mbappe, after getting 32 points. In comparison, Messi got 52 points.

Still, Benzema shouldn't feel too aggrieved as after all, he did win the Ballon d'Or.

