Manchester is counting down the hours until Chanel debuts its hotly anticipated Metiers d’Art show in the Northern Quarter.

So far, Kristen Stewart has been spotted leaving the iconic Salford Lads Club for a Chanel pre-party, Hugh Grant has been captured enjoying a cup of tea in a local cafe – and Kate Moss grabbing some local bargains 'in a Manchester Aldi'.

Fans instantly flooded X/Twitter when a photo was shared of the supermodel donning a leather trench coat and sunglasses was shared online.

"Love this. Kate Moss is here for the Chanel show but needed a few bits in Aldi first," one person wrote, while another added: "You can take the girl out of Croydon babes…"

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Seeing Kate Moss in the Aldi in Ancoats was not on my 2023 bingo card but here we are."

Another snap showed Moss sitting outside a coffee shop in the city with a bright red Aldi bag. However, reports have since suggested the entire thing was a PR stunt with a lookalike – and no one knows who is behind it.

Details around the exclusive event have remained sparse over the past few months after local businesses and those involved in the production were said to have signed non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).



Metal structures, construction work and boxes labelled 'Chanel Manchester' have taken over the Northern Quarter since 17 November, with the area expected to return to a local hotspot on 15 December.

A source told Indy100 that security will remain tight before and during the event, and confirmed it will not be open to members of the public.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.