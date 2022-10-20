It doesn't matter if Khloe Kardashian is in a coma, she's determined to continue to look great.

On Hulu's The Kardashians, the 38-year-old reality TV star spoke with her sister, Kylie Jenner, and mother, Kris Jenner, about their death and health wishes as Kris underwent knee replacement surgery.

While speaking about their wills, Kardashian revealed in a confessional that she has put a clause in her will that should she fall comatose she must continue getting her nails done.

"If I'm in a coma I'm still getting my nails done once a week, and that's in my will," she said. "Cause people are going to visit me."

Kardashian added that her family openly speaks about their wills, death wishes, and what they would want if they were in bad health or an accident.

Kris went on to say that Kim Kardashian requested Kris' surgeon save her bones should something happen during surgery so she could make jewelry out of her mother's bones.

Despite calling it "creepy" Kardashian reminded her mother that at one point she wanted to be cremated and have her ashes turned into jewelry for her children.

While there are many mysteries surrounding death, we know Kardashian will have well-manicured nails for sure.

New episodes of The Kardashians air every Tuesday on Hulu.

