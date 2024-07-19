Kim Kardashian's finger injury finally revealed after social media speculation

Warning: Contains graphic images

Kim Kardashian has finally revealed what happened to her fingers after photos circulated online earlier this year of her hand bandaged up.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder recalled an experience she described as "more painful than childbirth" that left her with a bone exposed.

Kardashian said it all started when her son Saint, 8, ran into the bathroom with chips at night.

"I’m like, 'It’s 8:30 at night, no chips!'" she explained, before adding that the big sliding bathroom door has "no latch" and she generally stops it with her hand.

While Kardashian was speaking to Saint, the door slammed on her hand.

"I literally looked at my hand and I fell to the ground," she said. "I just grabbed the table and got on my knees because I just saw all this blood. And it was my bone sticking out a little bit."

A 'warning' image was shown during the episode before the star's gruesome injury was shown to viewers.

She described the incident as "horrible" and that her entire body went "in shock".

"It was more painful than childbirth," she suggested.

The Kardashians/Hulu

It didn't take long for viewers to chime in on the horrific revelation with one writing: "I was NOT prepared to see Kim's finger injury. Omg I thought it was gonna be just a little cut."

"Seeing Kim Kardashian's fingers like that gave me chills seriously lol," another added.

Meanwhile, a third responded to Kardashian's tweet asking who saw her broken fingers on the show, writing: "That was NASTY!! Was the tip of your finger AMPUTATED??"

