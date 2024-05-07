Khloe Kardashian 'not well' after seeing sister Kim's concerning Met Gala dress

Kim Kardashian's Margiela dress at the Met Gala has sparked a cocktail of compliments and concerns online, with her sister Khloe saying it left her feeling "not well".

Khloe took to Kim's Instagram post to fawn over the all-silver ensemble designed by John Galliano of Margiela for the 2024 theme Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

"I am NOT WELL," Khloe commented on the Met Gala snaps which racked up over 1.5 million likes and thousands more comments. Of course, the Good American founder commented in good humour.

Many more flocked to the post with praise: "Ahh so good! Love it."

Another added: "Everyone else can go home… byeee."

Meanwhile, a third influencer wrote: "Is your waist in the room with us even?!"

Khloe also took the time to praise her other sisters who were also in attendance, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. She called Kendall a "living angel" on her Instagram Stories, and complimented Kylie's "vintage Barbie" look.

Kris Jenner was also in attendance with Khloe writing: "My forever and ever and ever queen!!!!! I drool for you always".





It comes after concerns were raised by spectators regarding Kim's tiny waist.

The gown featured leaf embellishment and a metal skirt with a lace train. The look was complete with a laid back grey shawl and long blonde beachy waves.

One clip from the event showed Kim walking the carpet, while clutching onto her shawl.

"I can’t wait for someone to interview Kim so I can watch her try to take enough air into her diaphragm to say a sentence," the tweet read.

"How is Kim Kardashian breathing?" one fan asked on X/Twitter. "Her waist looks so small in that omg."

A third quipped: "Kim Kardashian looks like she can’t breathe. That corset looks so uncomfortable but she looks good."

