Kim Kardashian's true feelings for Pete Davidson have been confirmed by her sister, Khloé Kardashian.

The Good American co-founder responded to a tweet from someone who spoke about much Kim is "in love" with Davidson while watching Thursday's (9 June) episode of their Hulu show The Kardashians.

"Kimberly is in LOVE lmao it's so cute," the person wrote.

Khloé replied: "Isn't it??? She is in LOOOOOVVVEEEE."

Kim played it about her intense feelings for the Saturday Night Live alum during a confessional on the show.

When she was asked if she was in love with Davidson, the reality TV star and SKIMS founder said, "I don't know if it's any of your business."

However, she did note that she and the Staten Island, New York native had been dating "for a few months," and they have been "doing really, really good."

She also said that Davidson does "the cutest little things" to bring her happiness.

"One time, Pete was like, 'Babe, let's go get some ice cream at Thrifty,' and I was like, 'Oh my God, you are making me so f**king horny,'" she recalled.

"It was literally one of the best nights of my life."

Within last week's episode, Kim implied to Khloé and her sister Kourtney Kardashian that she has been having the "best sex of [her] life" in her 40s with Davidson.

The Poosh founder laughed at the admission, while Khloé appeared surprised as she raised her eyebrows at Kim.

Khloe has been supportive of her sibling's relationship since Kim and Davidson became Instagram official in March.

"I love this," Khloé commented on their PDA snaps at the time while adding a thumbs-up emoji.

