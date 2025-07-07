Pam Bondi now claims there is no Epstein 'client list' - and people aren't buying it

The attorney general of the United States, Pam Bondi, now claims that there is no Jeffrey Epstein client list, but people aren’t buying it.

The Trump administration has been promising to publicly release records linked to federal investigations into paedophile sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

One of the main areas of interest is in an alleged “client list” that was believed to have been held by Epstein.

Interest in an alleged list piqued significantly again last month, when Elon Musk made the explosive claim that the reason the Trump administration hadn’t released the list was because US president Donald Trump is on it. The White House accused Musk of having an “unfortunate episode”.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” Musk claimed in June in a since-deleted tweet.

Back in February, Bondi told Fox News that the Epstein client list was “sitting on my desk right now to review”.

Now, however, Bondi has changed her tune, instead saying in a memo from the Department of Justice (DOJ) that “no incriminating ‘client list’” and “no credible evidence ... that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals” had been found, according to Axios .

On social media, people had thoughts about the sudden change-up.

“Pretty impressive that Pam Bondi could be reviewing the client list in February that no longer exists in July,” someone wrote.

Another argued: “The best way to prove that Trump’s not on the Epstein List is to just say there’s no list I guess…”

Someone else claimed: “List must have just got lost or something.”

One person asked: “Anyone actually buying this story?

Another commented: “Was the lie then or today because both can’t be true.”





