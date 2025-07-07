It has been less than a week since news emerged that Liverpool FC forward Diogo Jota was killed in a car accident alongside his younger brother André Silva on Thursday (3 July).

The pair were driving in Spain when, authorities believe, a tyre blew on their vehicle, causing it to leave the road and catch on fire.

The news of 28-year-old Jota’s passing rocked the sporting world, and ever since, colleagues from professional football (and even beyond) have been paying tribute on the pitch by copying his FIFA gaming celebration, which saw him sitting cross-legged on the ground pretending to play video games with an invisible controller.

It was a celebration that went viral around the world back in 2021, quickly becoming his trademark. Now, players are doing it to pay homage.

Raúl Jiménez

The Mexican footballer dedicated his goal to former Wolverhampton Wanderers teammate Jota after equalising in the Concacaf Gold Cup final on Sunday against the United States.

As well as doing the sit-down celebration, Jiménez laid out a jersey with Jota’s name and number on in front of him.

Ousmane Dembele

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Dembele copied Jota’s celebration after scoring in the Club World Cup on Saturday in a quarter-final win against Bayern Munich.

In another match, his former PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe also made the numbers two and zero with his fingers, in tribute to Jota and his Liverpool shirt number.

Diogo Gonçalves

Portuguese footballer and MLS player Gonçalves did Jota’s gaming celebration in tribute when he scored in his team, Real Salt Lake’s, match against St. Louis City on Sunday, where he also pointed to the sky.

Gonçalves and Jota played youth football together and both represented Portugal at under 20s level between 2016 and 2017.

Rinsola Babajide

Nigeria’s Babajide paid tribute to Jota during the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, recreating his iconic celebration after scoring her first goal in the tournament in a 3-0 win against Tunisia.

Hany Mukhtar

German MLS star Mukhtar led his team, Nashville SC, in doing the Jota celebration on Sunday. It came after he scored a last-minute, game-winning penalty for his side, who were down to 10 men.

Tokmac Nguen

Norwegian footballer Nguen showed his respect for Jota by doing his celebration after scoring his first of three goals for Swedish side Djurgårdens IF on Sunday.

Jesse Motlop

Beyond football, Jota’s death has had a big impact.

Australian rules football player Jesse Motlop copied Jota’s celebration after scoring for his team, Carlton Football Club, in the Australian Football League (AFL).

