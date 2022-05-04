Kim Kardashian made quite the impression at the Met Gala this year, after wearing the dress originally worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962.

The dress, which was bought by Ripley’s for $6.8 million in 2016 and has been in the Believe It Or Not Museum since then, hadn’t been worn since Monroe sang to president John F Kennedy 60 years ago.

However, Kardashian has since spoken about the weight she had to lose to fit into the unique outfit, and now she’s facing a backlash online.

Speaking to Vogueabout the dress, the 41-year-old said she lost 16 pounds in three weeks in order to wear it.

“I tried it on, and it didn’t fit me. And so I looked at it, and I said ‘give me three weeks’,” she said.

“I had to lose 16 pounds (7kg) to be able to fit this, but it was such a challenge. I was determined to fit it.”

Kim Kardashian wore the Monroe dress during Monday's ceremony Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

While many complimented her for her red carpet look, others criticised her for discussing her extreme diet.

Nicola Dall’Asen wrote a piece for Allure, saying that Kardian’s comments stated that “drastic weight loss isn’t just possible; it’s easy, and it’s glamorous”.

Dall’Asen also wrote that “there’s nothing inherently wrong with losing weight itself or wanting to lose weight”, “it’s the insistence that such drastic weight loss is an attainable goal that is worrisome here.”

Body image advocate and writer Stephanie Yeboah was also among the people to criticise Kardashian on Twitter, writing: “Kim Kardashian proudly saying she went on an extreme diet to lose a stone in three weeks to fit into a dress she was only allowed to wear for less than 10 minutes is frankly disgusting and irresponsible and unhinged but hey what do I know.”





















