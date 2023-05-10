KSI calls out the 'stupid profit' of inflated Prime prices on eBay

Since its launch in January 2022, KSI and Logan Paul's Prime Hydration has taken over shelves, social feeds and resale sites.

Marketed at £2 a bottle in supermarkets across the UK with some strict 'one per customer' rules, the viral energy drink has since landed in local off-licences and sites such as eBay at a much higher price point.

The drink even prompted one diehard fan to create an app dedicated to helping others monitor stock levels after witnessing teens and parents queueing up in the early hours to get their hands on a bottle.

In a recent YouTube video, KSI reacted to the inflated Prime prices, with one eBay listing at a staggering £500 ($631). A separate listing saw a single bottle of Prime Lemonade for £148 ($186) with 22 bidders.

"That’s why there’s a huge rush to get them… people are making stupid profit," he said. "There’s probably people that actually want to try the drink, but then there are also people that are like, 'yeah, I can make a s*** ton of money.'"

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

People Are Reselling Prime for THIS MUCH?? www.youtube.com





This isn't the first time the YouTuber addressed Prime's inflated resale prices.

Earlier this year, KSI took to Twitter, telling followers, "It's literally impossible to combat."

"We’re sending loads to retailers," he responded to one fan. "However I fear that not all of the bottles will end up on the shelves due to foul play and opportunists. And I hate to say it but it’s literally impossible to combat that I’m afraid."

In a separate TikTok video, KSI urged fans to stop paying the ridiculous resale prices.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.