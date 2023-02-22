The easiest way to find Prime Hydration in the UK

KSI and Logan Paul's popular Prime Hydration drink now has an app dedicated to tracking down bottles across the UK.

For those unaware, the two YouTubers launched their energy drink last year, with fans scrambling to get their hands on a £2 bottle. Prime has flown off the shelves in recent months, prompting local off-licenses to resell at a much higher price point.

The pair have now released a limited edition orange and mango flavour, expected to be a big hit.

Sainsbury’s is the latest supermarket to add Prime to its shelves, following the likes of Aldi, Asda, Morrisons and Costco. To make the quest more successful, one diehard fan created a tracker for the sought-after drink.

Available on the App Store, the tool shows users a UK map with red and green dots scattered around. Red means sold out, with updated reports on when it was last seen on shelves.

The green dots mean you're in luck. You can then zoom into the area to take a closer look at retailers.

Last week, KSI took to Twitter with the exciting announcement, writing: "Just for the record, the KSI Prime bottle is limited edition. So once we allocate it to retailers, that’s it. We won’t be making anymore."

He then went on to express fears of foul play, saying it's something impossible to combat.

"We’re sending loads to retailers. However, I fear that not all of the bottles will end up on the shelves due to foul play and opportunists. And I hate to say it but it’s literally impossible to combat that I’m afraid."

The website states that it "provides the boost you need for any endeavor with zero sugar, 200mg of caffeine, and electrolytes."

