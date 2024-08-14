Kylie Jenner has hit back at rumours that claimed she used Ozempic to lose weight.

The 27-year-old sat down with Vogue for its September 2024 issue, sharing how she was 200 pounds when she gave birth to her 9 pound babies, Stormi and Aire.

"I finally lost all the baby weight after my daughter and then got pregnant with my son two months later," she said, adding that she felt like people didn't give her, "or other women in general, enough empathy."

"I see pictures [online] and people are accusing me of being on drugs or something," the beauty mogul said. When asked whether she was referring to the popular weight loss drug Ozempic, she said "yeah."

"I’m back at my weight I was before I had my daughter and son and people are putting side by sides of me three months postpartum," Jenner continued. "I’m like: 'Does everyone forget that I had two children and I gained 60 pounds both pregnancies?'"





The 27-year-old's former brother-in-law Scott Disick has been accused of using weight loss drugs after supplements were spotted in his fridge on an episode of The Kardashians.

Jenner is the first of the Kar-Jenner clan to appear on the cover of British Vogue. She said she cried when she got the call.

The star told the publication that she's become more mindful over the years, especially with cosmetic procedures.

"That was 10 years ago now. Naturally you’re in such a different place," she said, adding that in hindsight she may have not had a boob job so young.

"The world put a lot of pressure on a teenager, me, to make the right decisions. And I just have to be gentle with myself because although I carried so much responsibility in the moment, I was just trying to do what was best for me. I was just trying my best as a human. I have to realise: 'It’s OK, Kylie.' Looking back, I’m like, 'God, I was 17, 18.'"



Later in the interview, she said she can always rely on her children after a tough day.

"No matter what I’m going through or what I look like or what the internet writes about me that day, I come home and my kids just love me unconditionally," she said. "They’re just obsessed with me and that’s taught me to walk through life a little easier. I’m like, 'OK, well I have these little humans at home that need me and love me and think I’m the most perfect person in the world, so I don’t really need validation from outside sources.'"

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.