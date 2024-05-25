Scott Disick's weight loss drugs spotted on camera during The Kardashians

Scott Disick’s weight loss medication was in full view of the camera in an episode of The Kardashians.

The former long-term partner of Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about his use of tirzepatide – an injectable weight-loss medicine known under the brand name Mounjaro – as fans noticed his face becoming gaunt . Last month, reports suggested Disick is seeking help over his use of the medication .

His use of the medication was seemingly confirmed as eagle-eyed fans spotted it in his fridge during the season opener of The Kardashians season five.

During the episode, Khloe Kardashin and Kris Jenner went to Disick’s house to see him and proceeded to go through his fridge to see what kind of food choices he was making.

In a previous episode of the show, Disick complained that back pain after a car crash in 2022 left him unable to run or exercise, leading to some excess weight.

Kardashian praised Disick for having healthy food in the fridge, while completely ignoring the box of Mounjaro in the butter compartment in full view.

A clip was shared on TikTok as some fans speculated that it was placed there on purpose.





@katiewhittington105 Shocked that Scott’s #mounjaro is FULLY on display during the season 5 premiere of #thekardashians. kris, is this a brand deal?? #hulu #scottdisick #weightloss #fyp

In the caption, the poster wrote: “Kris, is this a brand deal??”



Someone else claimed: “This was 100 per cent done on purpose for us to see.”

Another said: “I feel like it was planted there on purpose . They have full editing control.”

Disick wouldn’t be the first celebrity to be on injectable weight-loss medication, as many others in Hollywood such as Oprah, Amy Shumer and Sharon Osbourne have been open about trying it.

Sign up f or our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking