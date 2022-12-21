Lana Del Rey only used one billboard to promote new album – in her ex's hometown

Lana Del Rey is gearing up to release her ninth studio album, Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, next year.

But instead of promoting the album in multiple places, Del Rey decided to put only one billboard in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the hometown of her ex-boyfriend Sean "Sticks" Larkin.

The entertainment news account Pop Crave took to Twitter to share a screenshot from Del Rey's private Instagram (@honeymoon) about the billboard.

In the picture, the singer appeared to be taking a selfie while in the driver's seat of a car.

A billboard of her album can also be seen in the background.

"There's only one and it's in Tulsa," she wrote according to the image.

In the comments, she added: "It's. Personal."

It's also worth noting that the songstress dropped the title track and album announcement on 7 December, Larkin's birthday.

Once fans saw it, they couldn't contain their praise for her bold move.

One wrote: "She is so mother for this."

"My petty queen," another added while a third echoed the sentiments and wrote: "This is the pettiest thing I've ever seen… I LOVE IT!!!"

Del Rey and Larkin dated for six months before ending their relationship in 2020. They said the split was a result of their "busy schedules."

While together, the former couple shared their time between Los Angeles and Tulsa.

Larkin was a police sergeant in Tulsa but retired last year.

He was on A&E's reality show Live PD, and is a cohost for the Coptales and Cocktails podcast.

Elsewhere, speaking with former Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele for W Magazine in May, Del Rey said that her album was a bit "wordy" and more abrupt in tone than her other projects.

"It's a very wordy album. So there's no room for color. It's almost like I'm typing in my mind," she said.

Del Rey's album Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is set to be released on 10 March 2023.

