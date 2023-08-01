Fans are calling Lana del Rey a "prophet" after Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, and Cardi B have all found themselves in controversy in recent weeks.

Back in 2020, the 'Video Games' singer posted to Instagram a letter titled 'question for the culture' where she expressed resentment towards the music industry's standards for women saying there was no place for her and her music in the industry.

Whilst making her point she mentioned the artists Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj and Beyonce, saying they get praised for writing songs about "being sexy, wearing no clothes, f***ing, cheating etc" whilst del Ray gets accused of "glamorising abuse" in her songs.

Her post was widely criticised at the time, accusing the singer of being racist for bringing down other female artists, the majority of them being women of colour.

But over two years later, the 38-year-old is back in conversations for her post as her fans claim she's a "prophet" after many of the musicians she mentioned in 2020 have found themselves in the middle of controversy.

Doja Cat has faced backlash for being rude to fans, as well as dating a Twitch streamer who has had allegations of harassment. Ariana Grande has been accused of cheating on her husband, who had recently welcomed a baby with his wife. Cardi B also was in the middle of a debate after she threw her microphone at a fan who threw a drink at her whilst she was performing.

Del Ray's apparent ability to predict the downfall of these artists has many shocked at the accuracy:

Kehlani, Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé are the three artists seemingly left on the list, so only time will tell if Del Ray truly is a prophet.

