Derek Chisora v Deontay Wilder: Everything you need to know

A proper heavyweight boxing match that isn't an exhibition or doesn't involve a YouTuber or influencer of some description? Now then...

British icon Derek Chisora takes on America's own icon Deontay Wilder as both boxers take to the ring for their 50th professional bout.

Chisora has a record of 36 wins (23 by knockout) and 13 losses with Wilder's record standing at 44 wins (43 by knockout), one draw and four losses, including a dominant run as WBC champion.

Those four losses have all come in Wilder's last six fights though, including two defeats to rival Tyson Fury by knockout.

42-year-old Chisora has said this will be his last ever fight whereas 40-year-old Wilder plans to continue - but could a fifth loss in seven change his mind?

Here's everything you need to know.

Derek Chisora and Deontay Wilder face off during a weigh in at York Hall, London / Adam Davy/PA Wire

When is Chisora v Wilder?

Chisora v Wilder takes place on Saturday (4 April) with the main card starting at 7pm BST (2pm ET / 11am PT).

The ring walks for Chisora v Wilder are due to take place around 10.25pm BST (5.25pm ET / 2.25pm PT) but this depends on how long the previous fights take.

Where is Chisora v Wilder being held?

Chisora v Wilder is taking place at The O2 Arena in London.

How can I watch Chisora v Wilder?

Chisora v Wilder is exclusively live on DAZN pay-per-view globally. It costs £24.99 in the UK, $49.99 in the US and Canada and the equivalent of $19.99 across the rest of the world.

Who is the favourite in Chisora v Wilder?

Chisora is the favourite with the bookies to beat Wilder.

Who is on the Chisora v Wilder undercard?

This is subject to change but the undercard at the time of writing is as follows:



Derek Chisora v Deontay Wilder

Viddal Riley v Mateusz Masternak

Denzel Bentley v Endry Saavedra

Ashton Sylve v Raul Antonio

Matty Harris v Franklin Ignatius

Amir Anderson v Jordan Dujon

Dan Toward v Misael Da Veiga

Jermaine Dhliwayo v Jake Morgan

Abner Teixeira v TBA

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