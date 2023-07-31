New angle shows what happened to Cardi B fan after being hit by rapper's microphone

A fan who incurred the wrath of Cardi B will think twice before getting overexcited at a concert, new footage suggests.

The woman was watching the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper perform in Las Vegas when she splashed her drink up at the star onstage.

Cardi (real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus) responded by furiously hurling her microphone at the culprit, to the shock of everyone there.

A clip of the incident swiftly went viral on social media, with even the ‘WAP’ icon herself proudly sharing it.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

However, a new video, showing what became of the offending fan, has left people voicing their sympathy for her.

The recording shows the woman, still clutching her cup, instantly gushing: “I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry,” right up at the 30-year-old star in the aftermath of the outburst.

Cardi looks down on her – literally and figuratively – as security guards jump down into the crowd and the woman is escorted away.

@typicalelliott Mistery solved. This is the most detailed video of what happened to Cardi B that made her threw the microphone at a fan during a concert in las vegas #cardib #microphone #news #ice #drink #fyp #ny #dominicana #drais #rap





And whilst most commentators agree that the woman shouldn’t have thrown her drink up in the first place, others think her reaction shows that the whole thing was her accident.

“She looks genuinely apologetic,” one TikTok user wrote.

“What’s messed up is… what if she really didn’t mean to? Like what if she wasn’t thinking and just waved her hand forgetting the cup [was] lidless?” asked another.

Other users pointed to a recording from the concert, taken just moments before when Cardi got splashed (on her body) as she crossed the stage.

“Mmm that s**t feel good,” she declared, before bending over and adding: “Put that s**t in my p***y.”

@typicalelliott Replying to @luvnosylla I guess the whole thing with Cardi B, thr drink and the mic was a huge misunderstanding after all #cardib #microphone #vegas #news #rap #nyc





Many viewed this as an invitation for further drink sprinkling, and said the microphone-hurl victim may have just been trying to comply.

But others pointed out that Cardi addressed the issue after she was passed a new mic.

“I said splash my p***y not my face, b***h,” she announced, to the cheers of her adoring supporters.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.