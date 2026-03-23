What are critics saying about Ready or Not 2: Here I Come?

Seven years on from the original film, the highly anticipated follow-up Ready or Not 2: Here I Come is here - and we can expect more blood-curdling screams.

The sequel picks up where the first film ended, after Grace (Samara Weaving) manages to survive and makes it to the morning after a night of onslaught attacks from Le Domas' family.

"Grace discovers she's reached the next level of the nightmarish game, and this time with her estranged sister, Faith (Kathryn Newton), by her side. To survive, Grace must keep Faith alive and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are also hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins will rule it all," the plot synopsis reads.

What are critics saying?

All in all, the film has received two to three stars from critics, but it appears to have gone down better with audiences as the sequel has a 75 per cent critics score, and 90 per cent audience score on film and TV review aggregate website, Rotten Tomatoes, and scored 7/10 on IMDb.

Ready or Not 2 is exhaustingly attached to any image from the first film it deems 'iconic', yet the original was at least early to the 'eat the rich' trend, and still feels more emotionally honest than a lot of what came after," The Independent's Clarisse Loughrey wrote in her three-star review.

She also praised Sarah Michelle Gellar's performance, saying the actor is "always at her best when she’s able to slink back into the venomous skin of Cruel Intentions’s Kathryn Merteuil."

Empire's Harry Stainer said in his three-star review, "While this game feels a little too familiar on a second go-around, when all the pieces are in play, this is still a fun, blood-splattered ride."

He added, "Round two’s double-or-nothing approach means there are fewer surprises this time around. Yet as Weaving’s endlessly watchable bride gets even bloodier, it’s hard not to crack a smile at the relentless fun."

"'Ready or Not 2: Here I Come' is a worthy sequel, repeating some of the same beats as its predecessor, but cleverly reinvented so that it’s still unpredictable and hilariously bizarre," The New York Times's Alissa Wilkinson wrote.

The Guardian's Benjamin Lee gave the film two stars, "There’s even more screaming, running, swearing and exploding rich people in a follow-up to the 2019 sleeper hit that expands mythology we didn’t need expanded."

He added that it "feels like less of a horror and more of an action comedy, something closer to a John Wick wannabe."

Similarly, The Telgraph''s Tim Robey also gave the film two stars in his review, calling it "screechy, obnoxious and formulaic."

"Ready or Not 2 has way fewer laughs than its fun predecessor, zero scares, no surprises, the same old gore, and characters who aren’t even enjoyably loathsome. It is somehow both laborious and spirit-sappingly formulaic."

The original film, in comparison, received four-star reviews, 89 per cent critics' score and 78 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 6.9/10 on IMDb.

When is the release date?

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come premiered at the SXSW Film Festival on March 13 and was released in cinemas on March 20.

Elsewhere from Indy100, What are critics saying about Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man? and Witchy cult film Forbidden Fruits gets 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

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