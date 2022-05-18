Former NSYNC singer Lance Bass deleted his viral TikTok video reenacting a part of Amber Heard's testimony in the defamation trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Bass' video, which was shared on the platform on Monday (16 May), showed him acting out the Aquaman actress' testimony about the first time Depp struck her.

"At this point, we're sitting next to each other on the edge of the couch," Heard's said in the recorded voiceover as Bass reenacted the scene in his living room.

The video was deleted from his page, but that didn't stop other people from getting their hands on the video again to reshare it.





Other people called out the artist for appearing to mock the abuse Heard allegedly endured at the hands of her ex-husband.

One wrote: "There will be a reckoning about how many people are acting in a couple years. Truly disgusting."

"Make him irrelevant forever," posted one person. "What a tool. Sick and phony why they all mock Amber (a woman) and never the man... misogyny," another added.

A third wrote: "No one does any of this when a male celeb is believed by the masses to he an abuser… I wonder why?. This is really just a "burn the witch" moment for society, and it's disgusting."

Depp is suing Heard for $50m in damages for both his mental health and his career. This is due to Heard's 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she claimed to be a victim of abuse without mentioning names.

Depp's lawyer has also been challenging Heard's testimony, which covered the challenging relationship between the former couple and detailed alleged physical altercations, including the bloody altercation in Australia.

A petition has also been created that calls for Heard's removal from the Aquaman sequel. As of Tuesday (17 May), the petition is approaching 4.5 million signatures.

Heard is countersuing for $100m, claiming she was defamed by Depp's lawyer, Adam Waldman, when he called her accusations a "hoax."

Depp and Heard finalized their divorce in 2017.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.



