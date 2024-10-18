Liam Payne tributes: One Direction songs re-enter the charts

One Direction’s music has re-entered global music charts following the tragic death of Liam Payne.

The 31-year-old died after falling from a balcony on the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Wednesday (October 16).

News of Payne’s death has led to an outpouring of tributes from fans across the globe, many of whom are now streaming the band’s most poignant songs once again.

As of Friday (October 18), the band’s 2014 single 'Night Changes' reached a peak of number six on the Global Spotify chart, with 4.65 million streams. The chart on the world’s biggest music streaming service compiles the most listened to songs each day and is usually made up of newer tracks.

'Night Changes', a ballad co-written by all five members, was the final single released before Zayn Malik’s departure in March 2015. Elsewhere on the same chart, 'Story of My Life' sits at 11, the boyband’s 2011 debut single 'What Makes You Beautiful' is at 29, and 'Perfect' is placed at 33.

Spotify’s United Kingdom Top 50, which functions in a similar way to the Global Top 50, has nine One Direction songs on the chart, plus Payne’s debut solo track, 'Strip That Down' at number 39.

"The world is grieving [for real]," said one fan on X / Twitter.

Another One Direction fan shared: "Every Directioner is reminiscing about the past right now... Liam may no longer be with us, but his incredible music will always keep his memory alive."

One Direction pictured all together in 2012 / JOHN MACDOUGALL, AFP via Getty Images

Payne rose to fame as a teenager and first appeared on The X Factor at the age of 14 in 2008. Two years later, Payne auditioned again and he became a member of One Direction, along with Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Niall Horan.

Although the group finished in third place on The X Factor in 2010, they went on to become one of the world’s most successful boy bands by selling more than 70 million records. One Direction have been on a hiatus since 2016.

On Thursday (October 17) the four remaining band members released a heartbreaking statement on social media following the news of Payne's death. “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing,” the statement begins.

“In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say.

“But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.

“The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.

“For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us.

“We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”

