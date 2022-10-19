Comedian Lisa Gilroy took to Twitter with a "heartbreaking" experience bringing five rude fans to set – but there was a plot twist that no one saw coming.

On Tuesday (October 18), Gilroy held back the tears as she recounted a competition she hosted on Instagram, the prize being a handful of super fans to spend a day with her on the set of a new show she's been working on.

"To my followers: do better," she penned as the video's caption before launching into their blatant lack of respect.

"It should have been a fun time for all of us, but I think sometimes people forget I’m not just a personality or an ‘influencer,’ I’m a real person," the comedian said. "So I made the mistake of assuming that these people were going to treat me with respect, the studio with respect, the staff there with respect. I was so wrong."



The footage racked up a staggering 11.3 million views, with the likes of former NBA star Rex Chapman urging people to "please watch these two minutes" before adding: "Absolutely heartbreaking..."

"I love this," actor Vincent D'Onofrio shared, "It's so sad."

Meanwhile, actor Josh Gad added:"This is one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen".

Watch the whole thing here:

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Unsurprisingly, the video instantly made rounds across social media due to the hilarious fabrication inspired by Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The comedian detailed the fan who "drank from the chocolate river" that she said was off-limits, before humouring how "another person brought their grandpa even after I said guests weren't allowed".

"A girl turned into a blueberry," she added before holding back the tears to explain how "someone nearly destroyed my squirrel room".

Gilroy continued: "A man shrank himself down little, like TV size," before joking about how her staff have had to take time out of their schedules to fix the mishaps during her believable recollection of the day.

She concluded that she won't be doing the competition next year because "people suck."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.







