Maya Jama begs photographers to 'leave me alone' amid Stormzy breakup news

Maya Jama has told photographers and paparazzi to “leave me alone” after announcing breakup with Stormzy.

Jama and rapper Stormzy , whose real name is Michael Omari, announced the pair have split for the final time in a joint statement on social media yesterday (17 July). The news stunned fans who said they “don’t believe in love anymore” after the celebrity couple called it quits.

In the statement, the pair called for “the grace to let both of us keep it moving and not be bothered about it”, but it seems this has already needed reiterating after Jama posted a video aimed at the paparazzi.

The Love Island presenter shared a video from Spain where she is busy filming the latest season of the ITV2 reality dating show.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she said: “The humidity is whooping my arse, and also, you cheeky little cameramen that are hiding down the road – please, leave me alone! Please. I just want to have a nice time.”

She captioned the video, “respectfully”. In another video, she could be seen sitting around a table with some friends.

In their statement, Jama and Stormzy explained that they hoped their announcement would stop any drama and speculation on their relationship and bring them “peace” as they move on.

The pair explained: “We’ve been laughing whilst drafting this because we never, ever, in a million years thought we’d be the couple announcing a breakup, but for the sake of clarity and, more importantly, to allow us the space and grace that’s needed for us both to be able to navigate this next bit of our lives with peace, we thought it might be best to.”

“We still think the absolute world of each other, we still care and respect each other, we are still grateful for the time we’ve had together, and we are still friends and will always be friends (so if you see us having a lil catch-up at The Brits or something, don’t cause a fuss, we are dawgs!),” they continued.

