Maya Jama and Stormzy, real name Michael Omari, have broken the hearts of a nation after announcing their split for the final time on social media.

Jama posted a lengthy joint statement on her Instagram story confirming they've agreed to go their separate ways after "trying" to make it work.

The statement said: "We decided to try for the final time in August 2023, and we've spent this past year trying our best to make it work; however, we recently decided to call it quits.

"We tried, and it didn't work, and that's okay.

"We still think the absolute world of each other, we still care and respect each other, we are still grateful for the time we've had together, and we are still friends (so if you see us having a lil catch-up at The Brits or something, don't cause a fuss, we are dawgs!).

"Love you guys and thank you for all the love you've showered us with, it's been beautiful!"

The announcement comes as Jama is midway through filming the latest season of Love Island and Stormzy is recording a new studio album.

As mentioned in the statement, Jama and Stormzy have proved to be a popular couple and fans are devastated on social media, with one saying they "don't believe in love anymore".

They said Jama and Stormzy calling it quits is "just the cherry on the cake".

Another said to not "contact" them, seemingly so they could come to terms with what has happened.

One X / Twitter user said after England losing the Euros final and Love Island being "a mess" that Jama and Stormzy breaking up is their "final straw".





Another posted a meme of Alison Hammond wiping a tear away with the caption "how can something so sad, be so lovely may I ask?"

There is hope among some they might still get back together at some point in the future.

Jama and Stormzy were aged 20 and 21 respectively when they first met in 2014 and "fell in love", according to the statement.

They had a relationship outside of the public eye before their respective careers took off.

The couple first split in 2019, the same year Stormzy dropped his second album Heavy is the Head.

Stormzy admitted in interviews he had made "mistakes" and in a track called 'Lessons' admitted he'd have acted the same way as Jama did in leaving him but he denied cheating allegations.

They got back together in 2023 but then confirmed a split for the final time on July 17.

