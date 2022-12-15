Meghan Markle has spoken about the support she received following the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Markle and Prince Harry sat down with Winfrey for a tell-all conversation which aired in March 2021 after quitting as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

During the interview, Markle shared that she struggled with suicidal thoughts throughout her time in the royal family. The 41-year-old also revealed that there were conversations within the palace about “how dark” her son Archie’s “skin might be when he is born.”

The latest episodes of Netflix series Harry & Meghan show that the day after the interview Markle received a text from Beyonce.

"She said she wants me to feel safe and protected," Meghan said in the interview while reading the text. "She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability."

Meghan also stated that the singer Beyoncé said Markle was "selected to break generational curses that need to be healed."

Beyonce previously showed support for Markle by posting in front of a portrait of her alongside husband Jay-Z in 2019.

The final three episodes of new documentary series Harry & Meghan arrived this week, and Prince Harry appeared to demystify rumours about him 'blindsiding' the late Queen over 'Megxit'.

The pair put out a public statement 'in black and white' detailing them stepping back from their roles as royals, when they were soon met with media vitriol around how Her Majesty 'didn't know'.

"This idea that I supposedly blindsided my grandmother...this would never happen. I have so much respect for her", he says in the series.

"This had been going on for months," Meghan added of the process.

