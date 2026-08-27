'This is beautiful': Miley Cyrus posts heartfelt tribute to godmother Dolly Parton

Miley Cyrus has shared a touching tribute to her godmother Dolly Parton, following the music lcon's death at the age of 80.

News of the country legend's death was announced on Tuesday, after a "brief battle with cancer," her representatives confirmed.

Since then, celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Jane Fonda, Sir Paul McCartney, Elton John, Mick Jagger, Eminem, Celine Dion, Billy Ray Cyrus and Oprah Winfrey. have been posting how much Parton meant to them and inspired them.

Now, Miley took to Instagram to post her tribute to her godmother describing how she will "always love her and want to make her proud."

"The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share. Our most sacred moments were private and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts," she wrote.

"What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis.

She added, "I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply. We’re in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things @dollyparton"



In the comments section, celebrities have been sending messages of support to Miley during her time of grief.

"Been thinking about you since I heard the news. Love you very much," wrote singer Katy Perry

Donatella Versace said, "Miley, I know this loss will be so hard for you. Dolly was a godmother to us all and we will all miss her. I am sending you the most love."

"This is beautiful. Sending you love," actor Kerry Washington posted.

What Hannah Montana episodes did Dolly Parton star in?

YouTube/Disney Channel

Miley and Dolly's close relationship meant that they collaborated together over the years, including Parton appearing as a guest star in Hannah Montana where she played Aunt Dolly on the Disney Channel Show.

For those wanting to have a rewatch following Parton's passing, here are all the episodes she stars in:

Season 1, Episode 16 : "Good Golly, Miss Dolly" (2006)

: "Good Golly, Miss Dolly" (2006) Season 2, Episode 20 : "I Will Always Loathe You" (2007)

: "I Will Always Loathe You" (2007) Season 4, Episode 11: "Kiss It All Goodbye" (2010) (This comes up as Episode 12 on some streaming platforms but it was Episode 11 when itoriginally aired).

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