Miley Cyrus immortalised as Barbie doll in iconic music video look

Pop superstar Miley Cyrus has described the creation of a new Barbie doll in her likeness, dressed in the faux-leather look from her "Golden Burning Sun" music video, as "a dream come true". The Barbie Signature Collector Doll, made by toy manufacturers Mattel, celebrates the singer's achievements and advocacy for self-expression.

Cyrus, 33, rocketed to fame as Hannah Montana. Beyond her acting career, she is a chart-topping musician with three Grammys and a Brit Award. She also dedicates herself to philanthropy, advocating for LGBTQ+ rights and youth homelessness.

Cyrus said: "Seeing my Barbie for the first time is a dream come true. We spent so much time really digging into the details. That’s something that wasn’t just important to me in designing the Barbie, but it’s also very important to my own creativity and the way that I represent myself. We did not miss any marks when it came down to the design of my doll from the look, the hair, the accessories, the makeup, and the structure. Every detail was purposeful, and we spent a lot of time perfecting her – not to be perfect, because that wouldn’t be representative of me, but to really get down to the details of this Golden Burning Sun look."

Miley Cyrus has said it was "a dream come true" to see her likeness created in a new Barbie doll, dressed in the faux-leather look from her Golden Burning Sun music video. Mattell/PA





Her single, "Golden Burning Sun," released in 2025, came from her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful. The doll wears an all-black faux leather ensemble with a hooded jacket, black pumps, long brown hair topped with a bow, and holds a microphone.

Cyrus joins other musicians honoured in the Barbie Signature Series, including Kylie Minogue, Stevie Nicks, Gloria Estefan, David Bowie and Elvis Presley. This honour follows her recent Hollywood Walk of Fame star, celebrating her two-decade career.

Nathan Baynard, vice president and head of Barbie at Mattel, said: "Barbie is dedicated to celebrating trailblazing women who break boundaries and inspire the next generation, and Miley Cyrus lives up to that mission. Miley has consistently redefined what it means to be an artist and performer, using her platform to champion individuality and empower others to do the same. We are incredibly excited to honour her fearless approach to self-expression and celebrate her authentic spirit with a Barbie for fans around the world."

The doll is available in the UK from 1 July at selected outlets with a recommended retail price of £69.99.