Miley Cyrus 'has no Hollywood friends' for this one reason

Miley Cyrus has lifted the lid on why she doesn't have many celebrity friends in the industry.

The 'Flowers' singer sat down with David Letterman on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction whereshe confessed to not being "very active" in the "community of other artists and entertainers and celebrities."

Cyrus went on to say the celebrity world "doesn't feel like my people when I'm in that room," however, she was quick to note that there are "certain artists like Beyonce" who she's known "for a long time."

She also reflected on her 2007 performance for 'Just Stand Up' alongside some of the most prominent singers in pop.

"I was, like, sandwiched between Rihanna and Queen Bey, and they’re fully grown up, gorgeous, probably similar to my age now. Towering over me, completely stunning," Cyrus said.

She continued: "I’m like, super small, have acne, have braces on the back of my teeth, and I’m standing next to Mariah Carey, who is dripping in diamonds. And Beyoncé was so kind to me."



Cyrus' friendships today are focused on "kindness and the consistency."

"So I’m a part of my community in that way but, again, it’s all quality, not quantity. I’m not very active in that," she continued.

The star also touched on her upbringing versus her father Billy Ray Cyrus' "really rough childhood."

"And my childhood — I mean, we can go and talk about the hard times or the struggles — but I had food, I had love, I grew up in a beautiful big house and my dad didn’t have that," she explained.

