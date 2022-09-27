An unexpected Love Island plot twist has cropped up after the parents of two stars marry.

Casa Amor's Mollie Salmon, 23, and George Tasker, 23, may not have found love on the show – but their parents were in luck, tying the knot a month after the reunion show.

Earlier this month, Tasker shared a photo of his mum in a wedding dress and flower crown in St Ives, Cornwall. He later clarified the situation, saying that he and Salmon are now step-siblings.

Addressing it on an Instagram Q&A, the former Love Islander told followers: "So basically, absolute madness, my mum has married Mollie's dad.

"So now we are stepbrother and stepsister, which is mad,

He added: "They met at the reunion about a month ago and since then got engaged and got married."

At the time of his bombshell entrance, Tasker from the Cotswolds said, "I’ve been single for three years. I had a relationship with a girl from Australia - my only girlfriend. It was a long-distance relationship, so 10,000 miles apart for almost three years.



"I’m a lot more mature now, and I know what I want in a relationship."

He added: "I am definitely competitive but I’m more of a perfectionist with myself. I’m in there to try and find someone and if that means treading on people's toes, then that means treading on toes.

"If it feels right and she feels right with me then you’d be stupid not to go for it - you’ve got to follow your heart." He added: "If there is something genuine then I’m going to go for it."

Tasker was gutted when this year's winner, Ekin Su, didn't couple up with him. Meanwhile, Salmon got close to Davide in the other villa.

