White House's 'Superman Trump' poster went down as well as you'd expect

With the release of the new Superman movie, the White House thought it would be the perfect opportunity to share a meme of Donald Trump as the iconic superhero - and everyone was quick to point out the irony...

In the edited image, the US president is soaring upwards while sporting the character's classic blue tights and red cape with a big 'S' on his chest.

“THE SYMBOL OF HOPE. TRUTH. JUSTICE. THE AMERICAN WAY. SUPERMAN TRUMP,” The White House declared in the corresponding caption.

It's not the first time Trump has been depicted in this way, as he previously depicted himself as a superhero as well as other characters in his very own digital trading cards.

As you can imagine, Trump as Superman has sparked plenty of reactions and backlash on social media, as people have mocked the image, saying he's a "laughingstock" and "literally Lex Luthor," Superman's nemesis.

"I guess they thought we weren’t enough of a laughingstock to the rest of the world already," said editor-in-chief of Meidas Touch, Ron Filipkowski.





California Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia wrote, "He’s literally Lex Luthor."









"Just imagine the response if the Biden White House had posted something like this," Zeteo editor-in-chief and CEO, Mehdi Hasan posted. "But Trump is graded on some kind of never-seen-before curve and this craziness is normalized."





"Every day I feel more sorry for ever saying The Boys wasn’t subtle," one person said.





A second person similarly added, "Just cancel The Boys Season 5 bro, I already seen it."





A third person made an edit jokingly implying the Epstein files were “Trump’s Kryptonite.”













"JAMES GUNN, SUE THE WHITE HOUSE, AND MY LIFE IS YOURS!!!" a fourth person commented.









"The rest of the world has gotta be p***ing themselves in laughter at us at this point," someone else responded.





Another person shared, "Ahhh the cringe."









"Go to hell," an X user simply said.





"Superman would canonically pin Trump to a cactus in a random desert," someone else stated.









The press office of California Governor Gavin Newsom pointed out, "Superman was an undocumented immigrant."

Pretty ironic given the Trump administration's anti-immigration agenda, which has seen protests in LA over ICE raids this year.

"Superman was an illegal immigrant growing up on [an] American farm and a hero from a comic book. Trump is a total opposite of Superman, a Superloser," AI creator Mario Pawlowksi noted.





