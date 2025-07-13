As many of Donald Trump’s supporters call on attorney general Pam Bondi to leave the US president’s administration over the handling of the Epstein files – namely a “client list” Bondi said was on her desk to review in February, but apparently did not exist after all according to a leaked memo this month – Trump has now taken the unusual step of going on Truth Social to turn on his own supporters.

The convicted felon has grown increasingly frustrated with all the media attention on Epstein as of late, with the Republican expressing disbelief during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday that “people are still talking about this creep”.

He said: “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? The guy’s been talked about for years.

“Are people still talking about this guy? This creep? That is unbelievable.

“I can’t believe you’re asking a question on Epstein at a time like this, when we’re having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas. It just seems like a desecration.”

And things escalated on Saturday, when Trump called out his “boys” and “in some cases, ‘gals’” for going after Bondi, only for the post to get ‘ratioed’ by his own MAGA fanbase (‘ratioed’, by the way, concerns a post receiving more replies than likes).

With social media taking apart almost every line of Trump’s lengthy rant, we’ve compiled some of the best responses below, sentence by sentence…

“What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’”

Trump’s bizarre opener has been branded “iconic”, with many announcing that the greeting would now form part of their “lexicon”.

“They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!”

As mentioned previously, Trump supporters have turned on Bondi recently and are calling for her resignation, which prompted conservative broadcaster Shawn Farash to address this line of the president’s post by insisting the attorney general is “NOT doing a ‘fantastic job’. Not even close”.

“He’s just not listening right now. And that’s a problem,” he added.

“We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and ‘selfish people’ are trying to hurt it…”

Addressing this section of Trump’s rant, one account explained that the Trump administration is the talk of the world, but not for the reasons he’s thinking of…

“All over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein.”

“Trump is losing his mind this weekend,” remarked epidemiologist and health economist Dr Eric Feigl-Ding.

“Why are we giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration … They created the Epstein Files…”

One Twitter/X user pointed out the inconsistent position of the Trump administration on the issue of the Epstein files, what with it going from saying they were on Bondi’s desk in February, to saying they don’t exist, and then claiming – without evidence – that they do but that high-profile Democratic politicians authored them.

“Kash Patel, and the FBI, must be focused on investigating Voter Fraud, Political Corruption, ActBlue, The Rigged and Stolen Election of 2020, and arresting Thugs and Criminals, instead of spending month after month looking at nothing but the same old, Radical Left inspired Documents on Jeffrey Epstein.”

Political commentator Brian Krassentein quoted this section and asked MAGA: “Are you seriously OK with this crap?”

“LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE’S GREAT!”

“Which apparently is not investigating the thing you elected us to investigate,” one Twitter/X user commented.

“[Let’s] not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about.”

Graham Allen, the founder of the conservative Dear America podcast, took to Twitter/X to say that he “respectfully disagree[s]” with Trump’s claim that “nobody cares about” the Epstein files.

He added: “We need ULTIMATE transparency to rebuild trust of our justice system to the American people. This is a BIG deal.”

Needless to say, the scandal shows no sign of going away…

