It’s fair to say that we did not expect ex-Dance Moms star and “Karma” singer JoJo Siwa to be mentioned at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in Florida on Friday, yet during Daily Wire commentator Michael Knowles’s speech, the 22-year-old was name-dropped as part of the broadcaster’s attack on the LGBTQ community.

Addressing the crowd in Tampa Bay, Knowles said: “For almost 10 years now, conservatives have had the preposterous task of persuading people that men cannot be women. All of a sudden, that issue is just over. It’s done. It’s deader than disco.

“It is on the brink of being eradicated from public life entirely, the whole preposterous ideology at every level, it’s great.”

Trans people have always existed and will always exist, Mike.

He continued: “Now, speaking of the LGBT, it’s not just the T that is fading from the public square. After decades of non-stop lavender propaganda, Pride parades are getting cancelled for a lack of attendance, a lack of interest.

“JoJo Siwa is no longer a lesbian. Nature is healing, it’s great.”

Siwa came out as gay in 2021, before saying a year later that she doesn’t “like the word” lesbian when it comes to describing her sexuality.

Following her time in the Celebrity Big Brother house earlier this year, during which she formed a close bond with Love Island star Chris Hughes, Siwa told E! News last month that she thinks “the most beautiful term now is queer” in terms of how she identifies.

Siwa faced criticism for being close with Hughes while on the ITV show, as she was in a relationship with Australian actor and DJ Kath Ebbs at the time.

In April, the non-binary actor revealed they had been “dumped” by Siwa at the CBB afterparty, with the dancer confirming in June that she and Hughes were now in a relationship.

But given Knowles appeared on Jubilee’s series Surrounded earlier this year to make the claim that “LGBTQ+ identity is a social contagion” – and the Q stands for ‘queer’ – we can’t help but feel like Siwa no longer identifying as a lesbian and instead identifying as queer isn’t exactly a victory for Knowles and fellow conservatives.

The aforementioned YouTube video suggests he doesn’t like queer identities, either.

Knowles remarks have since been criticised online, with one Twitter/X user writing that Republicans “like to focus on s*** that doesn’t matter”:

“These people are insane,” wrote another.

And a third replied that they are “deeply sick in the head”:

Knowles’ comments also come in the same week that Siwa released a cover of Kim Carnes’ track “Bette Davis Eyes”, and addressed rumours she is pregnant and having a baby with Hughes.

