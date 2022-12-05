Piers Morgan has claimed he is “traumatised” after a voice clip was used in a trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary.

Today, Netflix revealed that the highly anticipated Harry & Meghan documentary will be released in parts, with the first volume landing on the platform on Thursday 8 December.

In a clip shared on Netflix’s Twitter page, a 1-minute trailer to promote the documentary series featured a couple of snippets from media coverage about Markle in particular.

One snippet related to the moment she and Harry got engaged, and heard a newsreader's voice say: “You hear that? That is the sound of hearts breaking all around the world.”

It was followed by a snippet of Morgan saying, of Markle, “she’s becoming a royal rockstar”.

An already vocal critic of the pair, Morgan arguably helped promote their documentary, tweeting: “BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite use my voice to flog their ghastly new series. I’m traumatised by this exploitation.”

It was the latest in a string of tweets by Morgan about the royal couple’s upcoming documentary and not the first time he’s used the “Princess Pinocchio” jibe against Markle.

One Twitter user pointed out: “You’ve used them for publicity for a good 3/4 years now.”

Another said: “You are part of the problem!!! Do us all a favor and close that mouth!”

Someone else pointedly asked: “Did they tap your phone to get your voice?”

“You are doing a lot of the advertising yourself though as seem to be constantly retweeting the trailer to make comments on it, I genuinely would have had no idea this was coming if it weren't for your constant tweets,” another said.

