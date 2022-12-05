It seems Piers Morgan’s long-standing vendetta against Meghan Markle is showing no signs of stopping after the TV host dubbed her “Princess Pinocchio”.

Last week, an official teaser for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary “Harry & Meghan” was released by Netflix.

The 1-minute and 12-second-long clip gave viewers a taste of what they can expect from the documentary: candid interviews and a behind-the-scenes insight into the couple’s time in the royal family.

But it was enough to rile up their familiar critics, including Morgan, who has once again accused Markle of lying.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Morgan responded to a tweet from the Daily Mail that alleged that an image of paparazzi used in the trailer that was used “to show paparazzi hounding them” was from a film premiere.

He tweeted: “Princess Pinocchio at it again…”





It wouldn’t be the first time Morgan has had such things to say about Markle, leading some to suggest he is “obsessed” with her.

One Twitter user replied: “‘Jealous spurned man obsesses over a woman who wouldn’t look at him twice’.”



Another said: “Don't you have better things to talk about like having three prime ministers in a year. Why so irked by Meghan's life?”

“Netflix put that photo in,” someone else added.

Another pointed out: “I guess at least fake photos is something you’re an expert on.”

Morgan’s apparent hatred of Markle saw him express doubt on live TV over her admission that she had suicidal thoughts while in the royal family, which sparked over 60,000 complaints to regulator Ofcom.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.