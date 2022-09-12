Meghan Markle is arguably the one person that Piers Morgancan never stop chatting about. And the bizarre fixation and seeming disdain of Markle is well-documented.

But now, Morgan's scorn has taken a new turn as his son, Spencer, joined him in the negative commentary of the Duchess of Sussex.

On Sunday (11 September), Spencer took to his Twitter account to speak on Markle and the "narrative" of racism she experienced within the royal family.

"The Meghan criticism is 'racist' narrative… always seems to overlook the first couple years where she was loved by everyone

"Convenient," his tweet reads.

In response to this message, Piers simply quote-tweeted the message with a finger pointing down emoji.

People on the platform didn't hesitate to call out Spencer's comment, Piers' reaction, and the media, insisting that they let Markle get on with her life.

One person wrote: "But what's your obsession with her, why not let her be?"

"Like how the media overlook the fact that Harry has always held his disdain for them. There's no doubt racism or concerns about race have played a part in her relationship with the royal family. Why can't the press - including your old man - just let it go and let them crack on?" another added.

A third wrote: "Come on, Piers, you know how the tabloid media works. Stop gaslighting. Smear stories have been planted for years, and you're the worst of the lot."

In March 2021, Markle and Prince Harry did a bombshell interview with Orpah Winfrey, where the two discussed the tensions they had with the Windsors, racism, and the pressures of royal life.

Markle revealed that an unnamed royal family had "concerns" about how "dark" their son Archie's skin would be when she was pregnant with him.

Fast-forward to September, Markle spoke with Mariah Carey for the second episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes as both spoke about their mixed heritage.

Markle, whose estranged father, Thomas, is white and her mother, Doria, is Black, said that when Carey first came onto the music scene, she noted that it was someone who was similar to her.

"Because we're light-skinned, you are not treated as a Black woman. You're not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between," she told Carey before explaining that the focus turned to her race when she started to date Prince Harry.

